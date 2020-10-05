Preferred site for Jersey's new hospital to be announced

The preferred site for Jersey's new hospital will be announced in the States today.

Jersey's Assistant Minister Lyndon Farnham is expected to announce the Council of Minister's preferred site for the new hospital at around 11am.

Overdale or People's Park are currently the two chosen options. The sites were assessed using criteria formed by the Our Hospital Citizens Panel and medical professionals.

Five Oaks, St Andrews Park and Millbrook were removed from the list last month.

More than 80 possible sites were originally identified from suggestions made by the public which were then whittled down. According to the government, the new hospital is expected to be built by 2026.