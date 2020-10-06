Drinks promotions now allowed in pubs, bars and restaurants in Jersey

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Jersey will now be able to offer drinks promotions until the end of next year.

It means happy hours and deals such as buy-one-get-one-free could soon be a familiar sight for islanders.

The change has been voted through in the States Assembly today, to help those in hospitality who are suffering because of the pandemic. Drinks promotions are already allowed in supermarkets. The minimum price of 50p per unit of alcohol was introduced in April to deter problem levels of drinking.

Although the promotions were given the go ahead, the States rejected plans to review alcohol pricing and investigate current trading practices.

Politicians also agreed that future licensing policy decisions will made by the States Assembly instead of a committee.