Durrell 'Love Your Zoo' appeal raises £1 million

Supporters of Durrell have raised £1 million to help the charity deal with the impact of Covid-19.

A few days after Jersey Zoo closed its gates in March, the team launched the "Love Your Zoo" fundraising appeal.

Once it reopened in May the site still faced an uncertain future, with the prospect of limited tourists visiting the island over the summer.

In mid-June, Durrell’s CEO made a plea for help to the people of Jersey and the charity’s supporters around the world. The team say they were "overwhelmed" by the response.

We have been blown away by the amazing kindness of all our supporters both here in Jersey and around the world. In June, we launched the Love Your Zoo campaign because we really needed help. Now, we have reached our target of £1 million, which means that not only will we endure this crisis, we will thrive into the future and continue doing what we are here for – saving species from extinction. Dr Lesley Dickie, Durrell’s Chief Executive

Durrell says it means that Jersey Zoo is "now in a much stronger position to survive the uncertain times ahead".

Staff have expressed their thanks in this short film.