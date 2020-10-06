Jersey Care Commission reports findings of two children's home inspections

The Jersey Care Commission has published the first of its inspection reports of two children’s homes in the Island.

The findings of both reports were positive, but there were areas where there could be improvements. The reports do not detail where the homes are for security reasons.

The first report looked at a secure facility where young people between the ages of 10 to 18 years old can be placed either on remand or in custody, or subject to a Secure Accommodation Order. At the time of this inspection, there was one child and one young person living there.

In July 2019 the facility was inspected before it was registered by the commission and was given ten recommendations for improvement, six of which have been fully actioned.

A seventh was to provide appropriate education and training for all residents. The report says although it is "encouraging" a teacher is available to meet the educational needs of children and young people it is noted that this still does not extend to young people aged over 16.

The practice of locking all bedroom doors overnight in the home was observed and has been described by the manager as "a means of providing security and protection to the young people in the home."

The legal framework which would support the locking of all bedroom doors at night has not been made clear to the Commission. Consequently, clarification continues to be required as to how the needs and risks associated with young people living in secure accommodation have been balanced with their rights. The Jersey Care Commission report

Two more recommendations which had not been actioned, were to form a task and finish group to agree an operational model for this secure children’s home, and for a budget to be agreed for the refurbishment and changes needed.

The need for a clear operating model that puts an end to any confusion about the purpose and identity of this secure children’s home is an issue that has been identified in other review reports since 2019, and it remains an area of concern that Children’s Services have yet to agree a Jersey model. The Jersey Care Commission report

There have been no formal complaints from residents or families in the past 12 months. Overall the report says the inspection was "mostly positive".

With regard to the Statement of Purpose and conditions on registration, the findings from this inspection were mostly positive and there was evidence of care receivers being provided with a service that is safe and which takes their wishes and preferences into account whilst operating as a secure children’s home. The Jersey Care Commission report

The second inspection observed a three-bedroom detached bungalow which became registered with the commission in December to provide residential care for three children and young people.

The report found another young person was accommodated for two months during the Covid-19 lockdown period which had a negative impact on the others. There are no plans to seek to increase the number of registered places in future.

There were no safeguarding alerts and no complaints received during the past 12 months.

However, there have been frequent "missing episodes" where children and young peopleleaving the home without permission and police involvement. The report observed these issues have been managed appropriately and there was "evidence of effective relationships between the staff and those in their care".

It found improvements in the use of personal plans and daily logs which had been recommended last year, and a good use of risk assessments.Overall the report found the findings from this inspection were "positive".

There was evidence of care receivers being provided with a service that is safe and takes their wishes and preferences into account. The Jersey Care Commission report

Jersey's Children's Minister says the reports will help to develop the quality of "outcomes and service" of children's care in the island.

The publication of these reports is to be welcomed as they add further impetus to the improvement journey we have been on since the report by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry. These findings from the inspections help to support our ongoing commitment to deliver the highest quality care for our children and young people. Children’s Minister Senator Sam Mézec

Further inspection reports are due to be published by the Jersey Care Commission over the next month. These will be studied and responded to by Jersey's government once the recommendations have been looked at.