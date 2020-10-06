Health experts in Jersey say giving up smoking is more important now than ever. It follows the launch of the Stoptober campaign which encourages people to quit in the month of October.

Healthcare workers are especially keen to encourage people to give up this year as it could help to reduce the associated risks of coronavirus.

Stoptober encourages people to quit smoking for the first 28 days of October and is back for the ninth year running. Evidence shows that not smoking a single puff for 28 days significantly increases the chances of giving up for good. States of Jersey

They believe smokers may be at increased risk from coronavirus for the following reasons:

• Smoking causes damage to the lungs and airways.• Smoking harms the immune system, reducing the ability to fight against infection.• Smoking involves repetitive hand-to-face movements, which increases the risk of viruses entering the body.

Around 200 people have signed up for support to kick the habit compared to 95 last year.

Dr Rhona Reardon Credit: ITV CHANNEL TV

We really encourage people to come forward this year for support to further protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as improving physical health there is significant evidence that stopping smoking improves mental wellbeing. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted mental health and for some people this may have increased how much they smoke. Dr Rhona Reardon, Lead Stop Smoking Nurse Specialist from Health and Community Services’ Help2Quit

Stop smoking support is available to all Islanders and 22 pharmacies offer help and support to quit.

Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place