More than half of people surveyed support move to pay tax on current year basis

A government survey looking at proposals to move people in Jersey to pay their tax based on their current year's income has found that more than half of islanders support the change.

Around two thirds still pay tax based on what they earned the previous year.

It asked participants about their thoughts on the proposal, and their preferred methods to pay the 2019 tax bill, which would be frozen under these plans.

From the 2,387 Islanders who completed the survey: · 52% of those who responded supported the change, and 38% were against it.

· 42% of those surveyed supported PYB taxpayers paying their frozen 2019 tax bill over 5 to 10 years: 52% did not support this.

· 36% said they wanted to pay their 2019 tax bill over 10 years with monthly payments; ranking it first place in a list of options.

Follow up focus groups with some people who have completed the survey will be used to further shape plans, as well as an affordability test that would support any taxpayers who are concerned that they cannot pay their liability without financial hardship.

The results will be used to inform the draft payment regulations that will be published before the Amendment Law is debated on 3 November.

I know that tax is a highly emotive issue which concerns many Islanders, and I was keen they were given the opportunity to provide their views on the proposal. Drafting will continue up to the end of the year as we get full results back, but we will share a draft of the Regulations with States Members in late October, so they are as informed as possible ahead of the debate on 3 November. Deputy Susie Pinel, Minister for Treasury and Resources

The finalised payment term regulations will be debated by the States Assembly in early 2021.