Parkrun to return in Guernsey on 31 October

Parkrun is set to return in Guernsey on Saturday 31 October, the event's global organisers have announced.

The timed 5k run, which is free to take part in and held weekly in locations around the world, was halted earlier this year because of the pandemic.

Guernsey's Parkrun at L'Ancresse will resume on an initial four-week trial basis at the end of this month, alongside the Isle of Man event.

Organisers say it is to guard agaisnt the "possible negative impact of significant parkrun tourism", with both locations accessible from the UK.

Parkrun events have already restarted in Australia, New Zealand, and the Falkland Islands.

There is no timeline yet for the return of the Jersey Parkrun, where more than 500 runners turned out for the 200th event last year.