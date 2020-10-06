People self-isolating no longer advised to "quarantine" ballots in Guernsey

People in Guernsey who are in self-isolation are no longer being advised to keep their postal ballots "quarantined" for 72 hours before they are posted or opened.

The decision has been made as there is currently no indication of community seeding of Covid-19 in the community.

Instead Public Health is asking that those self-isolating to use good hand hygiene when handling their postal ballots.

They cannot leave their self-isolation but they can ask a friend or family member to collect the ballot for them, provided they do not come into contact with that person.

Clearly this election is the first of its kind and is having to be organised in extraordinary circumstances which is throwing up questions and challenges that no one has dealt with before, but all areas of the public sector involved are working incredibly hard to resolve any issues as quickly as possible. Colette Falla, Registrar-General of Electors

