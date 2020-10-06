Sark's Emergency Committee reassures islanders they will have electricity

Sark's Medical and Emergency Committee is reassuring the residents due to be disconnected from the mains electricity supply, that they will not be without power.

A total of 19 households will be cut off on Wednesday 7 October because Sark Electricity equipment needs to be moved off private land.

The committee says work is being done to install generators and cabling, which will provide an electricity supply. The committee warns this may cause a temporary interruption to the supply, but affected residents will be reconnected as soon as possible.

19 homes at La Tour are being taken off the grid supply due to a dispute between Sark Electricity and a landowner who is requesting equipment be removed from his land.

The electricity provider had intended to fight the move in court, but bosses say it could not afford to.

The utility company say it will try to reconnect most of the homes in the future, but adds it "cannot say when this will occur".