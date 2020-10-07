Delays to roll out of over 65s flu vaccine in Guernsey

The roll out of the over 65s flu vaccine in Guernsey has been delayed, due to the first delivery being out of cold storage for too long.

The vaccine is transported from the UK in specialist containers that keep it cool for a certain period of time. Due to delays in sailings on Friday and Saturday because of the weather, it was in transit beyond the recommended limit and deemed not fit for use.

The batch had to be destroyed and all bookings for the vaccine this week have been postponed.

Health and Social Care says it hopes to have replacement stock next week.