Gary Burgess: The million vote election

It’s Thursday morning. Dawn has broken and a new day full of fresh hope is about to begin.

For me it’ll be a long day packed with myriad unknowns. For the 119 candidates in Guernsey’s first ever island-wide General Election it could be one where fingernails are bitten to the quick.

You see, whereas you’d expect the polls to close on voting night and the counting to begin, it’s not happening like that this time in Guernsey.

An electronic voting machine will be fired up at 9am, some 11 hours after the voting ended, and – depending on who you ask – could take anything from eight to 12 or more hours to count all the votes.

And that’s where the known unknowns come into their own.

If all 31,000 voters voted, and if they all used all 38 votes, there could be in excess of 1.1million votes to count.

Of course the actual turnout is likely a lot lower, and not everyone will have used all their votes, but it gives you a good idea of the scale of the job.

And, while the machine should be able to count most ballot papers, for ones where it’s not clear or “computer says no”, there’ll need to be a human touch to determine what the voters’ intentions were.

For a journalist, it’s a cracker of a day.

We will go on air at 6pm, on the day AFTER a General Election, for the first time in my memory potentially not having a result.

It means our running order for the programme is currently “fluid” to use the polite terminology for what our poor programme producer has to contend with later.

They say that on live television anything can happen and, tonight at 6pm, it really could!

Who’ll win? Will there be a recount? Will the machine get through them all?

And that’s before we then begin the political bun fight of jockeying for all the choice jobs from the Chief Minister down.

If you thought politics was boring, trust me, this one really isn’t.

Guernsey’s million vote election is set to be a thriller!