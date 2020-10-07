Jersey drinks promotions will "damage hospitality industry"

The Chief Executive of the Jersey Hospitality Association says the government decision to approve drinks promotions will damage the industry.

States members voted through the change, allowing for promotions such as happy hour and two-for-one deals to be provided by pubs, bars and restaurants.

Simon Soar says the JHA was not consulted on the move and that there have been "numerous occasions when commentators have articulated how damaging this would be."

The JHA is extremely disappointed to see this proposition was approved by States members especially after it follows three years of damaging duty rises. Far from providing a boost to the hospitality industry, allowing happy hour promotions will destroy much of the profit the industry needs to make to survive this difficult year. Simon Soar, Chief Executive, Jersey Hospitality Industry

The JHA says it had hoped to see some leadership from the government on this, but instead that "politicians have caused further worry for members of the hospitality industry who are already facing reduced support as we head into winter.”