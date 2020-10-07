Jersey 'green' zone isolation changes will come into force from Tuesday

People travelling to Jersey from a "green" area will have to self-isolate until they receive their first negative test result from Tuesday (13 October), following a States debate.

Deputy Inna Gardiner wanted this rule to come into force immediately as there are concerns about rising numbers of people testing positive. 17 cases have come through Jersey's borders since Friday.

Jersey's Health Minister lodged an amendment for the changes to start when 12 hour turnarounds for arrival swabs can be provided. This would be done through the on-island testing site, which is set to be fully processing all arrivals tests by next week.

We haven’t hesitated to make changes in response to external developments and this new requirement should give Islanders confidence that we are protecting the community with proportionate measures while minimising inconvenience for Islanders and other people when travelling. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

It comes on the day new travel restrictions start on the island, as more regions move from green to amber and amber to red.