New travel restrictions come into force in Jersey

New travel restrictions are coming into force for inbound travellers into Jersey. More regions in France, the North of England and London boroughs are moving from green to amber and amber to red.

Red areas across England will encompass around 3.4 million more people and amber regions another 3.4 million people.

The changes will come into effect from today (Wednesday 7 October.)

This week's changes to Jersey's Covid classifications of countries and regions take into account the infection rates in the UK, across Europe and around the world. States of Jersey

In Jersey, travel guidance is issued using a 'traffic light' system, which categorises countries, and in some cases regions, as red, amber and green as shown on this interactive map:

Green - People arriving from a green area are offered a PCR swab test on arrival (day zero) and also on day five, though they are not required to isolate at all.

Amber - People arriving from an amber area are offered PCR swab tests on arrival (day zero) and also day five and must isolate until getting their second negative result.

Red - People arriving from a red area are offered a PCR swab test on arrival (day zero) but must isolate for 14 days.

People arriving in Jersey are classified according to the place they have stayed overnight which is considered the highest risk in the past 14 days.