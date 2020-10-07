People in Jersey tell of 'soul destroying' impact of lockdown on mental health

Credit: 500 people from the ages of eight to 88 responded and shared their "lockdown stories".

A leaflet from Mind Jersey has been sent to every household in the island to highlight how the pandemic has affected people's mental health.

The charity conducted research by asking people to write in with their "lockdown stories". 500 islanders from the ages of eight to 88 responded.

Only 20% of those who got in touch were men. Mind Jersey says it needs to encourage and find different ways to reach out to the male population.

While some stories told of people enjoying the outdoors and DIY, many reported difficulties such as:

People with pre-existing poor mental health who watched their services and coping mechanisms being cancelled or restricted.

A key feature of my diagnosis is fear of abandonment and I was left feeling very angry that this was not taken account of when services were cut so abruptly. Anonymous, Mind Jersey report

Carers who were expected to continue to provide care for their loved ones with limited assistance.

Families in financially unstable situations and living in small spaces were met with financial and emotional hardship.

The problem isn’t the lack of mental health support available, but more the economic conditions that put people in the position where they feel trapped with no future. Anonymous, Mind Jersey report

Parents (especially women) struggled to find a balance between work and homeschooling, often resulting in feelings of failure and guilt.

The pressures of working from home.

Young people missing school and friends.

Loneliness.

Suffering from depression with no help and on your own, losing contact with the two people who take the time to visit me was soul-destroying. Every day, I went for a walk alone, knowing that when I got back home, I would eat alone and watch TV alone. I don’t think anyone who doesn’t live alone can quite understand. Anonymous, Mind Jersey report

Recommendations from people who have shared their stories in the report include: