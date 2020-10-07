Suspect sought in children's toy stall honesty box theft

A man, caught on camera allegedly stealing from an honesty box, is being sought by police in Guernsey. The footage shows the suspect taking the metal tin from a children's toy stall in St George's Road in St Peter Port on 1 September, between 4pm and 4:20pm.

He is wearing a camouflage coloured top and red baseball cap.

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft in St Peter Port Credit: Guernsey Police

Police say the toys were being sold by the children who lived there, to teach them how to manage money and to pay for a day out.

The children put their old toys out and also put a small metal tin out for people to put their money in. This was to be an important lesson to the children in being able to manage their own money and having to save enough from their sales in order to enjoy a day out. Guernsey Police

Police are looking to identify the person in this footage and ask anyone with information to contact PC 208 Turian on 01481 725111, by email at jarrod.turian@guernsey.pnn.police.uk or to call Crimestoppers anonomously on 0800 555 111.