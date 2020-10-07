Transfer and single bus tickets to cost the same in Jersey from 2021

From next year people in Jersey will able to buy a transfer bus ticket for the same price as a single ticket.

The States Assembly approved the change, which will come into force on 1 January 2021.

However, the cost of a ticket will still vary on how you decide to pay. Politicians rejected calls to ensure there is no difference in the price charged for a single ticket, regardless of whether passengers use cash, debit card or Avanchi Card for the transaction.The assembly also voted against a proposition to look into whether passengers could be able top-up their Avanchi Card on buses in the future.