Fathers, adoptive parents and surrogates could all be eligible for parental benefits if new plans are approved by the States.

Currently there are three benefits which help parents with the cost of having and caring for a new child and only birth mothers can claim the first two.

The maternity grant:

A one-off tax-free lump sum payment of £674.94.

Its aim is to assist a new parent with the upfront costs of having a baby.

It can be claimed once per child

Eligibility is based on the social security contribution record of the birthmother or their husband/civil partner.

It does not affect other Social Security benefits or Income Support.

The maternity allowance

Paid weekly for up to 18 weeks usually around the time a newbaby is born, and the birth mother is off work taking care of that baby.

The weekly value of the allowance is the same as the standard rate of benefit - up to £224.98 per week.

Eligibility is based on the contribution record of the birth mother.

You can’t receive other contributory benefits whilst claiming the Maternity allowance and it also counts as income for the purpose of income support.

A person cannot work whilst claiming this benefit.

The adoptive parent grant (Currently, only birth mothers can claim the first two benefits.)

Similar to the Maternity Grant.

It is the same value - A one-off tax-free lump sum payment of £674.94.

It is paid to adoptive parents when they adopt a child.

These draft Regulations are the final step in a major ministerial project to establish a more family friendly labour market, one which recognises the role of all parents in the care of their children. If approved, they will update the law and the current maternity benefits will be replaced by a set of more modern parental benefits that will be available to both parents from the beginning of 2021. Deputy Judy Martin, Minister for Social Security,

At the moment only birth mothers can claim for a maternity grant and maternity allowance.

However, under new plans for a parental allowance, both parents would be able to claim for up to a total of 32 weeks, which can be split between them.

The maternity grant would also be updated to include adoptive and surrogate parents, and become the “parental grant”.

Eligibility requirements for parents, the weekly amount of the allowance and the total amount of the grant will remain the same.

Parental allowance and grant:

Parental Allowance will be claimable by both parents (including adoptive and surrogate parents) for up to 32 weeks, which can be split between them

Parental grant will replace the maternity grant and adoptive parent grant, and will be claimable by all parents, including adoptive and surrogate parents.

If the changes are approved, the value of the allowances and the grant will remain the same.

Parents will still be required to have paid a certain amount of Social Security contributions in order to be able to get the full amount of the benefit.

If approved the new benefits will be available to any parents whose child is expected to be born or adopted on or after 1 January 2021.

I’m proud to be presenting these regulations to the States Assembly: they are another important step in making Jersey more family-friendly for working parents. “These new benefits recognise that the role of parents – and families – has changed since maternity benefits were introduced in the 1970s. If approved, they will support all parents who want to take time off to care for a new child. Deputy Judy Martin, Minister for Social Security

Politicians will vote on the proposed changes later this month.