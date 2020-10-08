Improvements for mental health patients and nurses in Jersey
Work to improve both the building and patient experience at Jersey's mental health facility Orchard House has been completed.
In March last year a group of politicians said services were not meeting people's needs or expectations with some buildings described as "completely unacceptable". They said more money and better leadership is needed and the Health Minister said action would be taken.
Health bosses promised that work would be done to improve Orchard House, even though work has begun on a new mental health facility in the island.
The work has included:
New weighted furniture
New ICU furniture
New en-suite bathrooms
Improved outdoor space, including vegetable garden
Personalised communal areas, including art murals
New breakout areas for staff
New clinic room for nurses
Psychologist based on site
It is hoped that the interior improvement as well as the introduction of personalised care programmes will improve the care given.
We want to move away from the institutional culture and offer a more holistic, collaborative approach to mental health care. Being based on-site enables greater availability for patients and staff alike. The feel of Orchard House is now one of nurturing, safety and care. The site refurbishments have vastly improved patient experience. There is also a greater emphasis on staff wellbeing.
Patients are now being asked to give feedback to further improve the service.