Improvements for mental health patients and nurses in Jersey

Work to improve both the building and patient experience at Jersey's mental health facility Orchard House has been completed.

In March last year a group of politicians said services were not meeting people's needs or expectations with some buildings described as "completely unacceptable". They said more money and better leadership is needed and the Health Minister said action would be taken.

Health bosses promised that work would be done to improve Orchard House, even though work has begun on a new mental health facility in the island.

The work has included:

New weighted furniture

New ICU furniture

New en-suite bathrooms

Improved outdoor space, including vegetable garden

Personalised communal areas, including art murals

New breakout areas for staff

New clinic room for nurses

Psychologist based on site

It is hoped that the interior improvement as well as the introduction of personalised care programmes will improve the care given.

We want to move away from the institutional culture and offer a more holistic, collaborative approach to mental health care. Being based on-site enables greater availability for patients and staff alike. The feel of Orchard House is now one of nurturing, safety and care. The site refurbishments have vastly improved patient experience. There is also a greater emphasis on staff wellbeing. Psychologist, Dr John Cartmell

Patients are now being asked to give feedback to further improve the service.