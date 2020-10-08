Islanders have their say on Jersey's political priorities

Improving wellbeing and carbon neutrality are just some of the areas people in Jersey think the government should focus on.

More than 2,000 islanders have shared their thoughts on political priorities over the next year.

The findings have been presented to Council of Ministers on 4 September and have helped to inform and shape the Government Plan 2021-24.

The following received the highest ratings on being more important now than before the pandemic:

68% Improving islanders’ wellbeing and mental and physical health

60% Creating a sustainable, vibrant economy and skilled workforce for the future

When it comes to health and wellbeing people surveyed were most concerned with having good access to hospital and mental health support services.

72% Investing in a new hospital should be the Government’s priority.

When answering questions about the economy participants were most worried about reduced job security, being financially independent in old age and being supported if they became unemployed.

81% Making Jersey carbon neutral is just as or more important than before the pandemic.

More than 3,000 comments were received as part of the consultation. Key topics also included the importance of affordable housing, the development of a new immigration/population strategy, to find a solution for Fort Regent and the importance of good education, youth and sports facilities.