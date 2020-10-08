Islanders have until Sunday to request a Jersey Spend Local card

People in Jersey who have not received their spend local card have until midnight on Sunday (11 October) to ask for one.

The £11 million scheme is aimed at boosting the island’s economy and helping local businesses through the pandemic.

Islanders can spend the cards almost anywhere in Jersey, but are being asked to think carefully about how the money can best benefit the local economy.

105,000 cards were sent out to Islanders from 9 September and so far 92,000 have been activated.

69,000 people have already used their cards meaning £5.9 million has been spent locally. Officials say the scheme is open to all, and no-one should miss out.

We’ve had a fantastic response to the Spend Local Cards to date, with over £5.9 million being used to support the local economy. This scheme is open to all Islanders, so no-one should miss out. I’d urge all Islanders who haven’t yet received their card to request one online at gov.je/SpendLocal. Treasury and Resources Minister Susie Pinel

Islanders will have until Saturday 31 October to spend the cash.

After that, the government is asking people to keep hold of their card, in case it decides to do a similar scheme in the future.