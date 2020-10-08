Lawyers called in to check over 400 postal votes

Lawyers have been called in to check over 400 postal votes in Guernsey’s election.

The postal votes were delivered with the Declaration of Identity in the wrong envelope.

Guernsey’s Central Returning Officer confirmed legal advice was sought.

We have taken the decision to include these ballots where we can be satisfied that the Declaration was received separately. We have done everything we can to include every potential vote and considered this was reasonable in order to not disenfranchise those voters. Gordon Snell, Central Returning Officer

There have been major delays to the counting of ballot papers in the Guernsey Election, with results not expected until after midnight (Thursday 9 October).

The declaration was set to be made by early evening but the States of Guernsey say while "it's still all hands on deck at Beau Sejour".