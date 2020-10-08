Meet Dandelion the rabbit that has predicted Guernsey's winning candidates

It is election day in Guernsey and a future predicting fur ball from the GSPCA has sprung into action, deciding which island politicians are set to top the polls.

Dandelion the rabbit has hopped to it and chosen her top picks by stopping over the faces of candidates she thinks are going to be victorious.

The results are in...

1. Neil Forman

2. Robert Harnish

3. Neil Inder

4. Gavin St Pier

5. David Mahoney

We are yet to discover if her choices will be 24 carrot gold.

This furry fortune teller is one of 40 rabbits at the shelter. She has been there for a long time and is looking for a forever home.