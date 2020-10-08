Results in Guernsey Election not expected until after midnight

There are major delays to the counting of ballot papers in the Guernsey Election, with results not expected until after midnight. (Thursday October ).

Only around one third had gone through the ballot scanner by 5pm. It is the first time the ballot counting equipment has been used in Guernsey.

The declaration was set to be made by early evening but the States of Guernsey say while "it's still all hands on deck at Beau Sejour" the results are now not expected to be announced before midnight.