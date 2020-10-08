Two months in jail for Guernsey police chase drink driver

A man has been sentenced to two months in prison for drinking and driving following a police pursuit.

Our highly trained pursuit drivers ensured this came to a safe and successful conclusion by following our procedures when dealing with a very dangerous situation. Fortunately no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved, had they been the consequences could have been unthinkable. Guernsey Police

He has also had his car taken away and been disqualified from driving for five years after appearing at Guernsey's Magistrate's Court.

Police want to remind islanders that the safe limit for drinking and driving is zero.