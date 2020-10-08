Two thirds of the ballot papers have now been processed by counting machines in Guernsey's General Election

It is the first time the ballot counting equipment has been used in Guernsey.

Results are not expected until the early hours of Friday morning.

The declaration was set to be made by early evening but the States of Guernsey says while "it's still all hands on deck at Beau Sejour" the results are now not expected to be announced before midnight.