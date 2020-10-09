£1.3million for a Crisis Prevention Service in Jersey

More than £1 million is going to be invested in a mental health crisis prevention service in Jersey.

It will include home treatment and a street triage scheme which will see mental health staff working alongside the emergency services in the community.

It comes after the Council of Ministers promised, in 2018, to help services on the island.

Over the last 18 months some projects have already received funding whilst more money has been put aside in the Government Plan for other schemes.

Areas that have benefit from extra funding include:

The Listening Lounge has received £100,000 to help support an increase in islanders using the service throughout the pandemic.

Orchard House has achieved ‘green status’ by Jersey Nursing for improving access to psychological therapies, working with patients on their care plans, and upgrading the ward.

Adult Social Care and Mental Health are being streamlined, with a focus on early intervention and prevention. The government says "better partnership" with Government departments, including Customer and Local Services, Housing, and Social Security "will ensure a holistic approach to care".

Drug and Alcohol Services have been moved to Maison Le Pape, to better support clients within the community, as work continues to deal with the impact the pandemic has had on substance misuse.

Islanders can now self-refer to Jersey Talking Therapies - as they work with The Listening Lounge, Recovery College, Mind Jersey and Liberate. Work to develop digital resources to focus on patients in urgent need of support is being carried out.

The island's Minister responsible for mental health says with Mental Health Awareness Day tomorrow "it offers us the time to highlight to Islanders that we have listened and acted on their concerns".

The dedication and commitment shown across the board has been a real testament to the promise to improve mental health services. As Islanders have coped with the pandemic, services have seen challenges and risen to them. There is more work to come but we find ourselves in a great position which will make real change in people’s lives. Senator Steve Pallett, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services

Senator Pallet also says those working in Health and Community Services "have done a fantastic job in enabling some major changes to past ways of working".

It is part of the Common Strategic Policy, which stated a priority to 'improve islanders’ wellbeing, mental and physical health'.