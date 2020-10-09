98 year old Jersey veteran finally fulfils Spitfire dream

A 98-year-old World War Two veteran from Jersey has finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of flying a spitfire - 80 years on from when he first signed up for the RAF.

Bernard Gardiner flew Hawker Hurricanes and Hawker Typhoons during the war, but the Spitfire always eluded him.

However, his dream finally came true after an aircraft restoration company organised a special flight for him at Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire.

The Typhoon Preservation Group wanted to say thank you to Mr Gardiner for his support in their efforts to restore a Typhoon bomber back to flying condition.

Only one complete Hawker Typhoon still exits, but the volunteer-run group are hoping to raise £5 million to restore another one back to its former glory.

Bernard Gardiner

Mr Gardiner has helped the company raise thousands of pounds towards their target, and as a mark of their gratitude, they decided to organise for him to fly in the plane he'd always dreamt of taking to the skies in

It was very exciting. It's the first time I've flown a Spitfire at all, and to be able to handle it a bit myself, was very enjoyable. Bernard Gardiner

"I think every pilot wanted to fly the Spitfire," Mr Gardiner told ITV News.

"I had no idea this was happening. It was quite a moment."

Mr Gardiner, first joined the RAF as an 18-year-old in 1940 and his first operational mission in a Typhoon was in October 1944.

Before the flight on Wednesday October 7, the last time he was in the cockpit of a plane was 38 years ago.

The flight was originally scheduled for March, but the coronavirus pandemic meant it had to be pushed back until the autumn.

Mr Gardiner's family managed to keep the surprise a secret, and his grandson Matt said seeing the smile on his grandfather's face had made it all worth it.

Spitfire

"Somehow, it was kept a secret up until this afternoon. It was a really nice surprise for him," said Matt.

"Having flown the Hurricane and the Typhoon, the Spitfire I don't think was ever really on his menu. You could see the smile on his face."

Former Red Bull Air Race World Champion Paul Bonhomme was Bernard's pilot for the flight.

"To take somebody like Bernard flying is a privilege," he said.

"It's no word of a lie to say we wouldn't be flying these machines if it wasn't for people like Bernard, so a huge debt of gratitude as well."