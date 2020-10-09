Gary Burgess: Out with the old... and in with the old?

So how much sleep did you get last night?

For me it was 2 hours and 40 minutes, in case you were wondering, because - like the rest of the team - I was pulling a late night holding out for the results of Guernsey's first island-wide General Election.

And what a night it was!

There's an old journalistic truism that it's a safe bet to report an election as a good mix of old and new faces, but this one literally is. Of the 38 Deputies seats, 19 go to new candidates, 18 to existing ones, and one to a former Deputy making a comeback.

What else do we learn? Well party politics kind of worked. The two parties who presented themselves as independently minded groupings did well - the Guernsey Partnership of Independents winning 10 seats and the Guernsey Party six seats. The party that behaved like a traditional UK political party with a whipping system and unified messaging was trounced... today the Alliance Party Guernsey, with zero candidates elected, is effectively politically dead in the water.

There are some interesting names at the top of the pile, with the political duo who led the island through the pandemic, Deputies Gavin St Pier and Heidi Soulsby, topping the polls. But key education agitator Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen was among the top ranking, and the Education president Matt Fallaize was booted out.

The other big scalp, Mother of the House and Home Affairs president Mary Lowe, loses her seat. Last night she looked very confident. Today she's history.

And the gender balance swings towards the men, with just eight women elected, down from 12 last time.

So what of this new States then? Well, expect the economy to be the immediate big issue, and education to continue to be the controversial one.

And, given the Partnership's 10 candidates are all pledging to abide by the outcomes of States votes, it'll be interesting to see whether that stance sticks, and even spreads, to put an end to the parliament's rich history of undoing previous decisions, again and again.

Did island-wide voting work? Well, yes. The turnout a staggering 80% with nearly 25,000 voters casting more than 600,000 votes collectively.

Perhaps democracy and democratic engagement is the biggest winner of all.