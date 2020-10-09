Guernsey election analysis: Geographical representation

Guernsey's new island-wide voting system means that politicians no longer represent specific districts as they did before.

In previous years there has been a mixture of politicians from across the island.

People voted for candidates in their district meaning there was a spread of politicians across the island.

But is there still a mixture of politicians from across what were the old districts?

2016 Results

This map shows where the 38 Deputies in the old States represented. St Peter Port used to be represented by St Peter Port South and North. Credit: ITV Channel

This year's results

Now, these numbers have changed.

There are three more candidates from West, whereas Vale and St Sampson have seen three fewer.