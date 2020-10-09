Guernsey Election: Education president unsurprised by 'emphatic' defeat

Education President Matt Fallaize has told ITV News he is unsurprised by his "emphatic" defeat in Guernsey's first island-wide election.

The Vale deputy, who had previously topped the polls in his district three times, lost his seat in the States after finishing 85th out of 119 candidates following four days of voting.

He has served as a deputy since 2008 and was elected to lead the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture in 2018.

I was 3,000 votes away from 38th place so that's a very emphatic judgment. I'm not that suprised, I went in to the election knowing I had a mountain to climb. It's a long time since anyone has been Education President and been re-elected to the States. Matt Fallaize

Mr Fallaize was one of 11 standing deputies to miss out this week, alongside fellow Education members Rhian Tooley and Mark Dorey.

He said he felt his committee had been "sunk" at the ballot box after failing to resolve the future of secondary education.

In March, deputies voted narrowly to 'pause and review' its plans, which would have seen the controversial two-school model implemented in the island.

We wouldn't have developed the two-school model if we knew it was going to turn out as it did because it's pointless developing very contentious, difficult, complex policy if it's not then delivered, and ultimately the States stopped it. I think actually our committee made quite a lot of progress in other areas ... but we clearly got sunk by not resolving the future of secondary education. Matt Fallaize

Guernsey's first island-wide election saw a big increase in turnout from four years ago, with close to 80% of the nearly 31,000 islanders on the electoral roll having their say.

Barry Brehaut and Mary Lowe, the presidents of the Environment and Home Affairs committees, also lost their seats.