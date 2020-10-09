Guernsey election to be recounted

There will be a recount for Guernsey’s election.

Four candidates have teamed up to call for the ballot papers to be counted again.

Under election rules those within 493 votes (2% of the ballots cast) of the 38th candidates vote were eligible to ask for a recount.

Six candidates were able to put in a request for a recount.

The four who called for a recount:

Pierre Ehmann (6,335)

Catherine Hall (6,281)

Scott Ogier (6,097)

Garry Collins (6,076)

The details of when the recount will happen are expected later today.

Catherine Hall, one of the candidates requesting a recount, said it was 'frustrating' to be so close but was delighted over 6,000 people voted for her.

We’ve spent a lot of time agonising whether we should do this. We feel that we should test the system and should make sure the system is robust. Catherine Hall, one of the candidates who has requested a recount

Earlier today Pierre Ehmann said he 'couldn't put those poor amazing volunteers through that [counting] again surely!'.