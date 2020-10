Dandelion the rabbit hopped her way to predicting the Guernsey election candidates.

She stopped on the faces of those she thought would be victorious- but, was she right?

Her predictions and the results are as follows:

1. Neil Forman - Not elected, 3457 votes

2. Robert Harnish - Not elected, 2029 votes

3. Neil Inder - Elected with 10,253 votes

4. Gavin St Pier - Elected with 13,925 votes

5. David Mahoney - Elected with 7,530 votes