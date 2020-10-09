Less women voted into Guernsey States

Guernsey's election has been a blow for female candidates, with just one in five Deputies being women.

A total of eight women were elected, compared to 12 in the previous election.

The states is now made up of 30 men (79%) and eight women (21%).

30 Men were elected this year.

8 Women were elected this year.

In the 2016 General Election 26 men were elected compared to 12 women.

68% Men were elected in 2016

32% Women were elected in 2016

This year more than double the amount of women stood for election compared to 2012. However there were still far more men standing in the election than there were women.

Of the 119 candidates 91 were men.

28 Women stood in this years election

91 Men stood in this years election

Women in Public Life, a Guernsey organisation trying to get more women into politics, say women are significantly under-represented in many parts of public life.

The group have campaigned and worked with women from across the political spectrum to encourage them to stand in this, and future, elections.