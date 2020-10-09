Party politics: The winners and losers

In the first election where political parties were allowed to stand, how did they fare?

Well for the Alliance Party the result was humiliating. Barry Weir, leader of the Alliance Party, claimed earlier in the evening that the party had done ‘very well’ and that he expected all 11 candidates to be successful.

The reality? None of the Alliance party’s 11 candidates have been elected. The closest to the top 38 was Tony Cunningham, who got 3393 votes and polled at 87th.

Watch Barry Weir here:

Meanwhile the Guernsey Party saw the majority of its candidates elected, whereas the Guernsey Partnership of Independents saw just under half of the candidates it put up for election successful.

6 Deputies elected from the Guernsey Party

10 Deputies elected from the Guernsey Partnership of Independents

Whilst a significant number of the new Deputies are now from parties, the majority of those elected (22) are independent.