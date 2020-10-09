Six candidates could call for General Election recount

Six candidates could call for a General Election recount.

Rules state that any candidate who polled within 2% of the votes received by the 38th candidate can call for a recount within 24 hours.

Our rules say that if there's a difference of 2% or less between the number of votes cast for someone who got elected, and the number cast for someone who didn't, the unsuccessful person has 24 hours, after the results are announced, to ask for a recount. States of Guernsey

Carl Meerveld polled 38th with 6,475 votes.

Candidates that can call for a recount: Fergus Dunlop (6353) Pierre Ehmann (6335) Catherine Hall (6281) Scott Ogier (6097) Garry Collins (6076) Adam Martel (5991)

If one of the candidates chooses to ask for a recount only one will take place, and those results will be final.