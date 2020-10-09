Spookily quiet Jersey streets this Halloween as trick or treating not advised

Streets in Jersey are expected to be quieter this Halloween as trick or treating is not advised - due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

There is concern over door to door visits, handing out of sweets and the touching of doorbells due to the spread through hand to surface contact.

Public Health also says it could be difficult to keep one metre apart.

Islanders having parties are being reminded that social gatherings must be limited to under 20 people, and where possible be held outside. Physical distancing and hand hygiene rules must be followed.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health says although children are not thought to be the main drivers of the virus, they can still spread it.

The practice of trick or treating could increase exposure to high risk individuals as they may feel pressured to answer their doors to lots of people which may also add to already heightened anxiety levels. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat says "children may also be suffering from other viral infections which cause sneezing and coughing, adding to the risk of Coronavirus and flu transmission".

The government says it will be sharing ideas on social media for those who wish to mark Halloween, including pumpkin carving and a themed scavenger hunt outside.