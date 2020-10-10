Dr Brink in Guernsey's Birthday Honours list

Dr Nicola Brink is one of five people in Guernsey to have made the Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2020.

The list was due to be published in June but Prime Minister Boris Johnson postponed its release so that people who made significant contributions in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic could be included.

The five local recipients are drawn from across the public, private and third sectors. Two of these awards were from the original, pre-pandemic Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Mr Paul Whitfield is awarded the OBE for services to the Public Sector in the UK and Guernsey.

Mrs Rachel Copeland is awarded the BEM for services to vulnerable families in Guernsey.

Three individuals have been honoured for their services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Nicola Brink is awarded the MBE for services to Public Health in Guernsey.

Dr Matthew Dorrian is awarded the MBE for services to Primary Health Care in Guernsey.

Mrs Mary Putra is awarded the MBE for services to Government Communications in Guernsey.

The recipients say their award is testament to the teamwork and courage shown by the whole community.

It is a welcomed reward for their success but they stress it is no time for complacency as Guernsey prepares for a potential second wave of coronavirus.

They are urging the public to continue to follow coronavirus measures to keep the community safe.

This is an unusual list, made up of honours that would have originally been announced at the start of summer, together with nominations that came later for those who distinguished themselves in the early response to the current pandemic. I'm delighted that the Bailiwick is well represented in both elements of this extended national list. Sir Ian Corder, Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey

A reception will take place at Government House on 10 October for the Honours recipients and their guests.