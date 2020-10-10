Jersey Bulls are through to the first round proper of the FA Vase after beating Billingshurst 3-0 away on their debut in the competition.

Luke Campbell put the Bulls ahead from the spot just after half-time before goals from Arthur Illingworth and Kieran Lester made the game safe.

Gary Freeman's side are now seven wins away from Wembley and will find out on Monday who they will face in the next round.

They will be hoping to surpass Guernsey FC, who reached the semi-final in 2013 after an extraordinary run.