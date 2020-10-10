Guernsey’s election is expected to roll on for one more day, as the recount results are now expected on Sunday.

The Jurat overseeing the recount has said it is now ‘highly likely’ the result be declared tomorrow (11 October).

It is looking highly likely that the result will be declared tomorrow. Most of these fantastic volunteers worked a very long day on Thursday so I don't believe it helpful to ask them to do the same today. I think they would be better to have a good night's sleep and come back fresh tomorrow morning. As such I've said we will stop at about 6pm today. Jurat Stephen Jones

The recount started this morning (10 October) and was initially due to finish later in the day.

Officials say they are making 'steady progress'.