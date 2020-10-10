Jersey islanders named in Queen's birthday honours list

It is a belated birthday honours list this year; pushed back to allow nominations of those who have played a key role during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unsurprising then that of the nine people to receive an honour here in the Channel Islands, many are our health leaders.

Four people in Jersey have received an honour.

Microbiologist Dr Ivan Muscat became the public face of the coronavirus response as acting Medical Officer for Health.

The island’s Medical Director, Patrick Armstrong, chaired the newly formed public health advisory committee.

They have both been awarded an MBE for service to the community.

Dr Ivan Muscat is awarded the MBE for services to the community

Mr Patrick Armstrong is awarded the MBE for services to the community

Dr Megan Mathias has also been awarded an MBE for services to the community as Group Director of Policy for the Government of Jersey.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré congratulated the three members of the Government of Jersey, saying it had been a 'privilege' to work alongside them.

Dr Ivan Muscat has played an integral part in the Government’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Mr Patrick Armstrong’s work has been an asset to the Government during Covid and he continues to deliver exceptionally important work. I’d also like to pay tribute to Dr Megan Mathias. She worked across the Government, with a particular focus on COVID-19 advice and guidance for businesses. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey’s Chief Minister

Elsewhere in healthcare, there was also an MBE for the chairman of Autism Jersey, Nick Winsor.

The charity has continued to provide key services over the phone and online during the pandemic, for the 1,000 or so people with autism on the island.