Jersey Reds player tests positive for coronavirus

A Jersey Reds player has tested positive for coronavirus after initially testing negative on arrival in Jersey.

The player, who had been visiting a 'green' area, received his positive result after his second test five days later.

The rugby team say they have 'moved quickly' after the result came through on Friday (9 October) afternoon.

Jersey Reds say a number of players and staff are now isolating after the club began contact tracing.

All our training is recorded so that we have a record of which members of players have been in close contact, and we were quickly able to identify those concerned, any other staff members affected and those who spent time with the affected player outside the club. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby

The Reds say they have 'strict' protocols, including daily temperature checks, that have been in place since July.