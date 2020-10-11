Guernsey Election recount reveals original declaration blunder

The results of the 2020 Guernsey Election recount are in.

Most candidates results changed, but none by more than 11 votes, so it has not altered who will be entering the States.

There were 20 fewer papers.

In an embarrassing blunder the States mixed up the original declarations for two candidates on Friday morning.

Geoffrey Mahy was originally said to have received 2762 votes. That figure has now been revised down to 1895.

Elaine Mahy was originally said to have 1897 votes, which has now been revised up to 2760.

Election rules state there can be no recount of a recount, so this result is binding.

The four candidates who called for the recount have not seen their positions change.

The following candidates have been elected to the States of Assembly: (List shows the new total of votes and by how many votes the total has changed since the original declaration.)

1 Gavin St Pier (13,927 - Up 2)

2 Heidi Soulsby (12,779 - Down 3)

3 Andrea Dudley-Owen (12,583 - Down 6)

4 Mark Helyar (11,398 - Down 10)

5 Peter Ferbrache (11,142 - Down 4)

6 John Gollop (11,033 - Down 2)

7 Peter Roffey (10,254 - Down 2)

8 Neil Inder (10,250 - Down 3)

9 Lyndon Trott (9903 - Up 3)

10 Susan Aldwell (9881 - No change)

11 Liam McKenna (9308 - Down 6)

12 Yvonne Burford (9285 - Down 8)

13 Al Brouard (9273 - Up 4)

14 Steve Falla (9242 - Down 4)

15 Simon Vermeulen (9081 - Down 3)

16 Sasha Kazantseva-Miller (9016 - Down 5)

17 Sam Haskins (8896 - No change)

18 Charles Parkinson (8812 - Down 8)

19 Rob Prow (8699 - Down 3)

20 Chris Blin (8694 - Down 4)

21 Lindsay de Sausmarez (8645 - Down 2)

22 Jonathan Le Tocq (8636 - Up 7)

23 Adrian Gabriel (8404 - No change)

24 Victoria Oliver (8367 - Up 4)

25 Aidan Matthews (8258 - Down 6)

26 John Dyke (8214 - Down 2)

27 Andrew Taylor (7770 - Down 2)

28 Andy Cameron (7694 - Down 5)

29 David Mahoney (7521 - Down 9)

30 Nick Moakes (7420 - Down 6)

31 Tina Bury (7394 - Down 5)

32 Simon Fairclough (7394 - Down 4)

33 David De Lisle (7138 - No change)

34 Marc Leadbeater (7111 - Up 3)

35 Lester Queripel (6950 - Up 6)

36 Bob Murray (6715 - Down 6)

37 Chris Le Tissier (6615 - No change)

38 Carl Meerveld (6477 - Up 2)

These candidates were unsuccessful:

39 Fergus Dunlop (6351 - Down 2)

40 Pierre Ehmann (6336 - Up 1)

41 Catherine Hall (6277 - Down 4)

42 Scott Ogier (6089 - Down 8)

43 Garry Collins (6076 - No change)

44 Adam Martel (5984 - Down 7)

45 Sian Jones (5875 - Down 2)

46 Jennifer Merrett (5834 - Down 7)

47 Sarah Hansmann Rouxel (5714 - Down 2)

48 Clive McMinn (5701 - Down 5)

49 Josh Macksoni (5678 - Down 3)

50 André Quevâtre (5577 - Up 1)

51 Richard Skipper (5529 - No change)

52 Robert Gregson (5415 - Down 1)

53 Tory Russell (5296 - Up 2)

54 Michael Beaumont (5291 - Up 2)

55 Mark Dorey (5196 - Down 1)

56 Mark Fletcher (5104 - Up 2)

57 Nigel Chescoe (5065 - Down 6)

58 Mary Lowe (5031 - Down 11)

59 David Inglis (4920 - Up 4)

60 Sandra James (4798 - Up 1)

61 Jane Stephens (4734 - Up 3)

62 Lucia Faith (4602 - Down 5)

63 Adrian Dilcock (4549 - Down 4)

64 Ross Le Brun (4532 - Up 1)

65 Barry Brehaut (4527 - Up 1)

66 Guilhem Chêne (4508 - Down 1)

67 Craig Bougourd (4376 - Down 2)

68 Jon Wilson (4282 - Down 6)

69 Paul Neuvel (4144 - Down 2)

70 Ian Le Page (4048 - Down 2)

71 John Robilliard (4033 - Down 3)

72 Yves Lenormand (3918 - Down 5)

73 Jeremy Smithies (3879 - Down 2)

74 Jonathan Crossan (3804 - Down 1)

75 Nicola Young (3797 - Down 1)

76 Martyn Roussel (3786 - Down 2)

77 Ivan Rihoy (3746 - No change)

78 Neil Shepherd (3739 - No change)

79 Rhian Tooley (3669 - Up 2)

80 Sarah Breton (3645 - Down 2)

81 Shane Langlois (3579 - Up 3)

82 Neil Cave (3495 - Up 2)

83 Diane Mitchell (3477 - Down 2)

84 Neil Forman (3453 - Down 4)

85 Matt Fallaize (3446 - Up 1)

86 Richard Lowe (3404 - Up 1)

87 Elis Bebb (3387 - No change)

88 Tony Cunningham (3385 - Down 8)

89 Darren Duquemin (3215 - Down 2)

90 Ray McLean (3164 - Down 3)

91 Jenny Tasker (3162 - Up 1)

92 Melanie Harvey-Alan (3073 - Down 1)

93 Tony Walkington (2839 - Up 2)

94 Dawn Tindall (2788 - Up 4)

95 Elaine Mahy (2760 - Up 863)

96 Rosie Henderson (2665 - Down 4)

97 Christopher Nicolle (2661 - Down 1)

98 Syd Bowsher (2592 - Down 3)

99 Simon De La Mare (2488 - Up 3)

100 Rob Gibson (2355 - Down 2)

101 Kevin Hainsworth (2239 - Up 2)

102 Mark Brehaut (2222 - Up 1)

103 Rob Harnish (2024 - Down 5)

104 Ann Robilliard (1933 - No change)

105 Art Allen (1907 - Down 3)

106 Geoffrey Mahy (1895 - Down 867)

107 Barry Weir (1883 - Up 2)

108 Jane Le Ber (1858 - No change)

109 Clint Gardner (1839 - Down 2)

110 Steven Wall (1774 - Down 1)

111 Luke Tough (1716 - Down 4)

112 Phil Le Ber (1500 - Down 2)

113 Arron Hawke (1418 - Up 1)

114 Ken Smith (1398 - Up 2)

115 Daniel Mihalache (1397 - Down 1)

116 Phil Smith (1270 - Down 4)

117 Barry Harris (945 - Down 3)

118 Gordon Young (772 - Down 1)

119 John Titmuss (555 - No change)