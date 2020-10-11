New States of Alderney member voted in

Bill Abel has been voted onto the States of Alderney in a by-election held yesterday (10 October).

The former mining engineer was one of two candidates for the seat, after a third, Debbie Lewis, was taken off the ballot paper.

The States ruled Alderney had not been Debbie Lewis’ ordinary residence for the past three years.

Ballots closed at 6.30pm and a result was declared shortly after.

205 votes for Hilary Bentley

321 votes for Bill Abel

The by-election was held after the resignation of David Earl, who had two years left in office.

Percentage turnout was low for Alderney, at 36%.

Three other elections will be held on Alderney in coming months.

The presidential election will take place on Saturday 14th November, the ordinary election will be held on 28th November and the plebiscite election, to select two States Members to represent Alderney in the States of Deliberation in Guernsey, will be held on Saturday 12th December.