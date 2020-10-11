Veteran charity helping more islanders during pandemic

A charity supporting veterans and the emergency services in Jersey says it has seen an increase in referrals since coronavirus hit the island.

Rock2Recovery provides one-to-one sessions to help islanders who are struggling with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

The most common symptoms of anxiety and depression come about unexpectedly because of a natural reaction to unnatural events, so we work with people who are suffering trauma right up to people who are just wanting to improve their life. Jamie Sanderson, Co-Founder of Rock2Recovery

On his journey to recovery, Lee Spencer rowed across the Atlantic solo. Credit: Lee Spencer

Now an Ex Royal Marine - who lost his leg in an accident - has come with Rock2Recovery to Jersey to talk to others about his experience of recovering from trauma.

Lee Spencer wants to remind people to seek help if they are struggling.

A Royal Marine is someone who defines themselves by what they can do physically. Then I went to losing my leg and becoming disabled - it was a big life change. I thought I'd have to redefine who I was through the parameters of disability. Amazingly I got the chance to row the Atlantic, It was whilst rowing the Atlantic I realised I was still the same person. Lee Spencer

