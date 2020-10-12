30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Jersey

30 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Jersey since Friday.

25 people were identified through inbound travel, while five were already in the island and found through contact tracing.

The sharp rise brings the number of positive cases in the island to 61 of which 21 are displaying symptoms.

One person is being treated in hospital.

17 of the 25 arrivals were residents and eight were visitors to the island. Health officials say all their direct contacts have been traced and are now being tested.

15 arrived from green areas

7 from amber areas

3 from red areas

The new cases include a group of eight agricultural workers who had been in self-isolation in their employee accommodation since arriving into the island.