Dedicated centre for islanders with Covid symptoms to open in Guernsey

A dedicated centre for islanders with Covid symptoms is to open in Guernsey It will provide care for anyone with a temperature, persistent cough or flu-like symptoms while keeping them separate from others in the community.

It will also be used as a testing site. The centre will be based at the Healthcare Group's existing site at the Galleries du Manoir complex in St. Martin.

The service will have its own dedicated entrance. The Group asks all existing patients with possible Covid-19 symptoms to call their surgery to arrange an appointment.