Guernsey States looking at helping off-island students come home for Christmas

Plans are being developed to try and support off-island students who want to come back to Guernsey during the Christmas holidays.

The States of Guernsey says it is aware that students and their families may be worried about getting to and from the island due to the pandemic and that challenges and travel links are currently being looked at.

The States is carrying out scoping work to understand the extent of these challenges, particularly in relation to the capacity of travel links, before determining any measures that can reasonably put in place. States of Guernsey

The States says it is important that people returning to understand any mandatory self-isolation requirements.

Students are being encouraged to fill out a survey which has been emailed to the more than 500 of those who receive States-funding. It asks if they intend to return to the island for Christmas, whether they have already booked travel and if they can self-isolate at a family home.

Any student who does not receive States funding, but who would like to complete the survey and be kept informed is asked to email studentfinance@gov.gg.