Jersey primary school class sent home after child tests positive for Covid-19

Some parents at St Michael's School in Jersey have told ITV News they had to collect their children after a student in their child's class tested positive for Covid-19.

Track and Trace say those in the same class will have to self-isolate for two weeks or can undergo tests on Day 0, Day 5 and Day 8.

We have been advised that there has been a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 identified within a private school. Due to this, a class bubble within the school has been sent home and is required to self-isolate for 14 days. Those within the class bubble will undergo tests at days zero, five and eight, subject to parental or carer consent. A spokesperson for the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills

It is not yet clear how the child contracted Covid-19.

The school remains open, following advice from Environmental Health and Public Health and all parents have been informed. The premises has been disinfected and the school is continuing to follow the latest health advice.

