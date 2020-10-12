Live theatre returns to Jersey Arts Centre

Live theatre has returned to Jersey for the first time since lockdown.

Jersey Amateur Dramatics Club will be performing three one-act comedies each night at the Arts Centre.

It is the first time in more than six months that the venue has been able to stage performances.

Steve Taylor, who is producing the evening, originally planned the event to take the form of radio plays recorded by the actors from home during lockdown - but as restrictions eased, he and the directors opted to hold it on-stage to support the Arts Centre.

The three plays being performed are:

Say Something Happened by Alan Bennett directed by Liz Fisher

Alternative Accommodation by Pam Valentine, directed by Liz Breen

Parcel by David Compton directed by Debbie Taylor.

All performances are linked to the theme of looking after elderly people both within families and in the wider community.

Seating capacity at the venue will be limited to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

The performances will run until Saturday 17 October.